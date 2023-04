Apr. 11—Two teenagers were arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing a pair of cars.

Two reports of stolen cars brought police to the 4600 block of Planz Road around 6 p.m., according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

After that, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were found near Wible and Planz roads and arrested by police, the agency reported.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.