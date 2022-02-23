Two teens arrested in connection with death of 17-year-old on Bolivar Street

Two 16-year-olds were arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Saturday.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Corpus Christi police responded to the 2200 block of Bolivar Street for a shooting, a news release stated.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest in the street. Officers administered live-saving measures before the boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner identified the 17-year-old as Caleb Martinez.

Investigators identified two suspects who they believed knew him.

On Monday morning, officers with CCPD and the CCISD police department took a 16-year-old into custody.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals contacted the parent of the other juvenile who told officers the suspect's location. The Robstown Police Department and U.S. Marshals then took the second 16-year-old into custody.

Both 16-year-olds were taken to the police station to be interviewed and then booked into the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center. Their names were not released because they are not adults. Authorities also declined to reveal their genders.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 361-886-2840.

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas.

