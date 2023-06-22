Two teens arrested in connection with murder of 15-year-old

Police arrested 19-year-old Wardell Wright and a 14-year-old girl Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the murder of 15-year-old Jeremiah Lewis that took place Sunday on the west side of Indianapolis.

IMPD Northwest District officers were called around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot, according to a press release on social media. Police found Lewis inside a vehicle with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2000 block of Lohr Drive.

Police believe Lewis was shot in his vehicle at Lohr Drive and Lohr Way before driving a short distance, hitting a mailbox and a vehicle in a driveway, then coming to a stop. A resident who lived in the area notified officers that they had a security video of the shooting, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Detectives obtained video of the shooting

The affidavit said the video showed a woman and two men walking around a traffic circle, with one of the men appearing to have a short rifle or “pistol style AR” under his jacket while pacing back and forth. A few minutes later, the woman could be seen waving her arms in the direction of Lewis’ vehicle and heard yelling, “that’s him right there in the red car,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that multiple gunshots can be heard in the footage, as well as one of the men shooting a pistol AR. Detectives found pistol and rifle casings near where Lewis’ car had stopped by the traffic circle. Both 9mm fired shell casings and fired rifle casings consistent with an AR-style weapon were recovered by the crime lab.

Armed robbery turned murder?

According to the affidavit, detectives received information that identified the woman in the video footage as a 14-year-old girl. Detectives received a phone call from the girl’s guardian, who said that the girl was a witness to the murder of Lewis, and both the guardian and the girl met with detectives to provide a statement.

The girl identified Wardell Wright as one of the men involved in the shooting, along with a man she knew as “Bam,” per the affidavit. She told Edwards that on the morning of the shooting, she went to CVS with Wright and Bam, and she contacted Lewis to buy marijuana. They agreed to meet at the address on Lohr Drive. She told Edwards that both Wright and Bam were armed — she identified Wright as the man pacing around the traffic circle with an AR rifle tucked into his pants. Bam was allegedly armed with a handgun.

Wright told the girl that he and Bam had walked up to Lewis’ car in order to rob him and then shot him when Lewis pulled a gun, according to the affidavit. No gun was found on Lewis at the scene.

The girl told detectives that she and the two men fled the scene in Wright’s vehicle.

Wright was taken into custody June 22 by the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and Special Weapons and Tactics team. The 14-year-old girl was also arrested in connection with the murder.

Wright was previously arrested in January on suspicion of an armed carjacking on the northwest side, according to court documents.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances and the involvement of other individuals in the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Wardell Wright arrested in connection to murder of 15-year-old