Two teens arrested in connection with a separate online threat against Louisiana school

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon that they have arrested two teens in connection with threats made against C.E. Byrd High School.

Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, a School Resource Officer was notified about a post on social media threatening a shooting at Byrd High School.

Caddo Sheriff’s Office detectives worked overnight and determined that the message was posted by a 16-year-old student at a different high school in Shreveport.

During the investigation, the School Resource Officer was notified of a second threat. This threat referenced blowing up Byrd High School. Detectives were able to trace the post to a 17-year-old student at Byrd High School.

Both students were arrested and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center at noon on Friday.

These two arrests mark the third this week. On Thursday, a 15-year-old student was arrested in reference to threats made on social media about a potential shooting at Woodlawn High School.

Caddo Schools said in a prior interview, "We’re thankful for the swift action of the sheriff’s department to maintain the safe school environment at Woodlawn High School. We remind parents to have a conversation with their children about safe practices online and continue to encourage anyone who sees something of concern to immediately report the information so that an investigation may take place."

