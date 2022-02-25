Two teens arrested in connection with shooting death of 17-year-old released from custody

Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Two teenagers taken into police custody following the weekend shooting death of a 17-year-old near Crockett Elementary School have been released, police said.

According to Corpus Christi police, two 16-year-olds were taken into custody as suspects in the Feb. 19 death of 17-year-old Caleb Martinez. They were released Thursday pending further investigation.

Their names were not released because they are minors.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call at the 2200 block of Bolivar Street for a shooting. They found Caleb Martinez, 17, had been shot in the chest.

Martinez died of his injuries at a nearby hospital.

A candlelight vigil was held for Martinez shortly after his death, according to social media posts.

Investigators identified two suspects who they believed knew Martinez, according to police. They took one 16-year-old into custody on Monday with the help of CCISD police.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals contacted the parent of the other juvenile, who gave the suspect's location. The suspect was taken into custody by Robstown police and U.S. Marshals.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 361-886-2840.

