Two teens arrested in connection to shooting deaths of 12-, 15-year-old near Atlantic Station

Atlanta police announced two people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that killed a 12-year-old and 15-year-old near Atlantic Station on Nov. 26.

Police said a large group of minors got into a dispute on the 17th Street Bridge that night shortly after they were escorted out of Atlantic Station for curfew violations and unruly behavior.

Police announced Wednesday that they arrested two juveniles, 15 and 16, and charged them with two counts of murder, aggravated assault, and gang charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said both were students within the Atlantic Public Schools system.

One of the juveniles were located in New York. Police are working to learn how the juvenile was able to make it to New York.

RELATED STORIES:

Zyion Charles, 12, who was in 7th grade at KIPP Soul Academy, was one of six young people shot after the large fight broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Saturday night.

Channel 2 Action News learned a second child, 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, had died from injuries he sustained in the shooting. Jackson had been in critical condition since the shooting.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned from police that the bullets were intended only for Jackson, but the other five victims, including Charles, were also hit.

A curfew remains in place at Atlantic Station that requires all minors to be accompanied by an adult after 3 p.m.

According to police the investigation is not over and expect additional charges to come forth.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: