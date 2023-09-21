Two teens arrested in connection to shooting of 17-year-old near Stuart police station

STUART — Two teens were behind the shooting of a 17-year-old who was shot while driving on Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Labor Day weekend, police said.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, said Lt. David Duran, a spokesperson for Stuart police.

The teens were arrested Monday, but their names have not been released. Both are in custody at St. Lucie Regional Juvenile Detention Center, Duran said.

Police said the 17-year-old who was shot was driving past the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about half a mile away from Stuart police headquarters Sept. 3.

The shooter fired a gun at the teen from another car driving the opposite direction, investigators said.

Police have not released which teen did what during the shooting.

After the shooting, the 17-year-old drove his car to Stuart police headquarters seeking medical attention for his bullet wound.

Police arrested two teens after an investigation that led detectives to St. Lucie County and unincorporated Martin County to locate the suspects, according to Stuart police.

Martin County Sheriff's Office and Port St. Lucie police assisted Stuart detectives with the investigation.

Police have not said what motivated the teens to shoot at the 17-year-old, or if there was any relation among them.

