Two teens arrested in connection with Thanksgiving 2021 homicide

Arrests have been made in the 2021 fatal shooting of a teenaged boy in the early hours of Thanksgiving Day, police announced.

Two 16-year-old boys were charged with murder (complicity), possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a defaced firearm in the killing of Cortez Duncan Jr., 15.

The 16-year-olds are not being identified by Louisville Metro Police because they are juveniles.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 25, where they found Duncan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Duncan was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and died that morning.

On the same day, officers responded to the shooting of another 15-year-old just around the corner in the 700 block of Dearborn Avenue. He survived.

"Upon further investigation, it appears that both victims were shot at the Hecks Lane location," Mitchell said at the time.

It is unknown if the two teens charged in Duncan's killing will face additional charges related to the second shooting, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Duncan was the 175th person to be killed in Louisville in 2021. The city set a record with 188 homicides on the year.

