Two teens arrested in connection to threats directed at Waterbury schools

Two 16-year-olds were arrested after allegedly making social media threats toward Crosby High School and Enlightenment School Tuesday, according to the Waterbury Police.

Both Enlightenment and Crosby were put into shelter-in-place protocols on Tuesday, and there was an additional police presence at each school. Reed Elementary School was also threatened Tuesday.

While investigating the threats, police identified a 16-year-old suspect and arrested them in connection with the threat against Crosby High School. Another 16-year-old was identified and arrested in connection with the threat against Enlightenment School.

The two minors were charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

Last Thursday, police charged a 17-year-old who allegedly made a threat toward Waterbury Arts Magnet School. This threat was one of several that Waterbury schools have received this month.

There have been two threats directed at Crosby and Enlightenment and one at Reed, Waterbury Arts and Kennedy High School.

There have been over a dozen threats made toward Connecticut schools this month, following a trend seen throughout the country. Other states like Missouri, Colorado and Louisiana have seen an uptick in threats directed toward schools in recent weeks.