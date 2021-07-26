Two teens arrested in death of 15-year-old found shot in back of car, Indiana cops say

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to the death of Chloe Carroll, a 15-year-old girl shot in a convenience store parking lot, Indiana police say.

Police in Terre Haute, about 75 miles southwest of Indianapolis, responded Friday at about 12:30 a.m. to separate reports of shots fired and of a shooting victim.

Officers found Chloe in the backseat of a vehicle about a half mile from where she was allegedly shot in the parking lot of Hoosier Pete Mini Mart, police said.

Chloe was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said in a news release Monday.

Details of the shooting were not publicly disclosed, but police said they had more than 20 witnesses from the two crime scenes.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy Friday afternoon, charging him with murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm without a license. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt has requested the case be moved to adult court, according to the Tribune-Star.

Police announced Monday a second juvenile was charged in connection to Chloe’s death. A 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of a firearm by a child, possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle. Neither juvenile was publicly named.

Chloe played basketball at Honey Creek Middle School and enjoyed skating, softball, soccer and riding four-wheelers, according to an obituary.

“She always told everyone that it was going to be OK no matter what, and I feel like if she was still here she would tell everyone that, no matter what,” Chloe’s close friend Alexis Sharp told WTHI-TV during a balloon release Sunday. “No matter how hard it got, you gotta keep pushing.”

Family members shared their condolences on Facebook.

“Just so heartbroken over my sister and how senseless this was,” Kyle Carroll said. “Myself along with my family are so devastated. We all love you, Chloe Carroll, and there won’t be a day I don’t think about you.”

“The amount of pain that this has sent Chloe’s family & friends is unmeasurable,” brother Derek Carroll said. “I pray to God that justice will prevail.”

“She made us all love each other. She laughed at my silly jokes and kept me young,” her father, Kurt Carroll, wrote on Facebook. “I see her face every morning but I will never be able to hold her again. I love you baby girl.”

Chloe’s funeral is Tuesday in Terre Haute.

