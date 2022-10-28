Two teens arrested for explicit graffiti

Oct. 28—Two 17-year-olds are facing a felony charge after being accused of spray painting expletives on a pickup truck and garage door.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were called shortly before midnight Wednesday about two kids spray painting property and jumping fences.

When an officer arrived in the area, dispatchers told him the 911 caller was following the two kids and the officer found them at 17th Street and Haywood Avenue carrying red and gray spray paint cans, the report stated.

The officer learned expletives had been painted on a 2003 Ford F-250 parked in the alley behind the 1500 block of Pagewood Avenue and on a garage overhead door in the alley of 1700 Haywood Avenue, the report stated.

The owner of the Ford estimated it would cost $9,000 for a new paint job and the owner of the garage thought it would cost $1,000 to fix the door, according to the report.

Samuel Simmons and Jackson Warnick were arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison.

Both remained in the Ector County jail Thursday night on a $4,000 surety bond.