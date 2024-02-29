Two teens arrested after Garinger HS student is shot to death: PD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two teenagers have been charged with killing a Garinger High School student, Charlotte-Meckelnburg Police said Thursday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday, January 6, 2024, near 3700 Audrey Street in east Charlotte. Daikwan Deese, 17, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene. Another victim was transported to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation identified two juveniles, both 16 and 17 years old, as the suspects, and both were arrested on Wednesday, CMPD said Thursday.

Both have been charged with murder. Both were interviewed by police on Wednesday before being taken into custody.

“He was my ride or die, he would call me every day and check up on me,” Deese’s grandmother Karla told Queen City News reporter Robin Kanady following his death. “I’m hurting. I don’t know what to do without him.”

