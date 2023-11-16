Two teens arrested on gun charges, one in connection with shootings near Manual

PEORIA — Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on weapons charges, one in connection with two recent shootings near Manual High School.

The teens were arrested Wednesday at a home in the 1100 block of West Nebraska by officers from the Peoria Police Departments Special Investigations Division and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. One of the boys was arrested on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by someone under 21. The second teen was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Both boys were interviewed at the Peoria Police Department then transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

A search of the residence turned up a semi automatic shotgun, a handgun and two extended magazines.

More: Peoria High will forfeit 2023 football season after IHSA rules team used ineligible player

The first shooting occurred Nov. 9 in the 2400 block of West Ann Street, across Griswold Street from Manual High School, at 7:27 a.m. Three juveniles told police they were walking to Manual when someone shot at them. One of the juveniles, a 17-year-old male, was shot in the leg. The injury was not life-threatening. The school went on a lockdown for about 30 minutes following the shooting.

The high school was again put on lockdown Nov. 14 when 12 shots were fired nearby in the 2400 block of West Proctor Street at 11:03 a.m. and, shortly after, 10 more gunshots were fired in the 2400 block of West Ann Street, according to police reports.

No one was injured by the gunfire Nov. 14, but the high school building and a vehicle were hit.

Anyone with information regarding any violent crimes can report it by calling the PeoriaPolice Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

More: Illinois ICAC Task Force arrests Stark County man for distribution of child porn

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 2 arrested on gun charges, one in connection with shootings by Manual