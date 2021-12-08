Two teens arrested after gun seen at Maplewood Career Center in Ravenna on Tuesday

Two boys, both 16, were arrested Tuesday after a gun was allegedly seen at Maplewood Career Center in Ravenna Tuesday.

Two students, both 16, were arrested Tuesday after Maplewood Career Center staff received reports that the boys — one from Brimfield and one from Springfield — were seen with a handgun earlier in the day, according to Ravenna police.

“Nobody got hurt and there was no threat to any other kid,” Police Capt. Jake Smallfield said Wednesday morning. “So far the investigation is leading us that [the Springfield boy] was transporting the gun from one house where he lives to another house and just figured that the best way to do that is take the gun to school with him as he was going to the other house on his way home.”

Smallfield said it is believed that the other house is one the boy also lives at.

Police said that by the time staff became aware of the incident, students had left the school for the day. Ravenna police detectives reviewed school video. The investigation then took them to a number of communities, including Suffield, Hartville, Brimfield, Mogadore, Akron, and Springfield.

Smallfield said detectives interviewed students who had seen the gun, as well as the two boys, at their homes. A couple of other students reported seeing the teen hand the gun to the Brimfield teen during the school day.

“They wanted to make sure that anyone who saw the gun was interviewed before they made the arrest,” he said of police.

Smallfield said the boys were arrested at their homes while their parents were present Tuesday night and taken to the Portage-Geauga Juvenile Detention Center. They are charged with second-degree felony inducing panic and fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon.

The gun was recovered in the Springfield boy’s bedroom, said Smallfield.

“I believe it was owned by his parents,” said Smallfield, adding that they are currently not facing charges.

