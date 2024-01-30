Two teens arrested after guns, illegal drugs found in car on Deerfield Beach High campus

A Deerfield Beach High School student and another teenager were arrested Monday for having loaded guns and illegal drugs in a car parked on the school’s campus, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Both boys are 17 years old. One attends Deerfield Beach High School. The Sheriff’s Office did not say what school the other student attends and did not identify either minor.

A School District security specialist found one of the boys asleep in a running car in the school’s parking lot about 2 p.m. and contacted a supervisor, who then searched the car, the Sheriff’s Office said. The supervisor found a handgun inside a backpack and contacted the school’s resource deputy.

Deputies who further searched the car then found two loaded handguns, loaded magazines and MDMA, or ecstasy, mushrooms and cannabis, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The teens face charges of possession of a weapon on school property, possession of MDMA and possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver THC.