Two teens arrested in ‘heinous’ shooting of 16-year-old at bus stop, Kentucky cops say

Nearly three months after a 16-year-old was shot and killed as he waited at his school bus stop, two juveniles have been charged in his death, Kentucky cops announced.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields described the Sept. 22 death of Tyree Smith as a “heinous crime” as she announced the arrests during a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Smith, a student at Eastern High School in Louisville, died at a hospital and two other juveniles were injured, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. A vehicle drove by and fired shots at the group of kids, according to police, striking two of them, including Smith.

“This case as we all know is truly horrific,” Shields said. “Tyree is an all-star student and he was doing everything we ask of kids, and he was murdered while standing waiting for the school bus.”

Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday and charged with complicity to murder, first-degree complicity to assault and second-degree complicity to assault, LMPD Det. Donny Burbrink announced. Because they are juveniles, their names were not disclosed.

Officials said both juveniles, who WDRB reported are 16 years old, were students within the Jefferson County Public School system. It’s unclear which school or schools they attended.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, Burbrink said.

Jefferson County Public Schools said in a statement to WAVE 3 it was “heartbroken” after Smith’s death.

“His death impacted our entire community and raised awareness about the need for change,” the statement read. “Youth violence is an issue we all must address. There is no single solution, or perfect answer. But through collaboration and unity we can find new avenues to bring hope to young people across our city.”

Sherita Smith, Tyree’s mother, told the Courier-Journal she hopes the suspects and their parents are held accountable for their actions.

“I want the suspects to know that they will remember Tyree Smith’s name,” she added to a WDRB reporter.

Tyree Smith was described in his obituary as “everything his parents could want in a son.”

“He was funny, loving, energetic and caring,” the obituary read. “He brought light into everyone’s life that knew him.”

