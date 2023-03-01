Two teens arrested on illegal firearm, stolen vehicle charges after shootout puts New Haven schools in lockdown

New Haven police arrested two teenagers on Tuesday after three schools in New Haven were on lockdown Monday following a shootout between two vehicles, police said.

Police responded about 8:54 a.m. to the area of Lawrence Street between Livingston Street and Whitney Avenue after multiple people called 911 to report that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Wilbur Cross High School, Booker T. Washington Academy and East Rock Community Magnet School were placed on lockdown as police investigated the reports.

Witnesses at the scene told police that bullets were flying from a Dodge Durango and an Acura MDX. Investigators found at least 23 shell casings at the scene, police said.

The lockdowns were lifted once the area was deemed safe, while investigators looked for the vehicles. They found the Acura — which had been reported stolen out of Hamden on Sunday — in Fair Haven peppered with bullet holes and found the Dodge in Hamden, police said.

Investigators learned that the suspected shooters had fled to a home on Newhall Street in Hamden, a residence known to police for criminal activity, police said.

Police watched the home and charged the two people who were there with illegal possession of handguns. They seized two handguns from the residence, then returned with a search warrant to find two more handguns, police said.

Forensic analysis of the guns seized from the home matched one to the 9mm casings found at the crime scene in New Haven, police said.

Christopher Perry, 19, of New Haven, and Angelo Gibson, 18, of Bridgeport, were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a high capacity magazine and larceny of a motor vehicle, police said.

Results from the analysis of additional ballistic evidence and firearms were still pending, police said.