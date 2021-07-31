Two teens arrested in juvenile's death at Lima hotel

Jul. 31—LIMA — A pair of juveniles was taken into custody Friday afternoon in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Columbus boy Thursday at a Lima hotel.

Nizear Scales, 16, and Lu'Quantae Bagley, 17, were charged with suspicion of murder, according to Major Andre McConnahea, of the Allen County Sheriff's Office. Both are being held at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center.

"This investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time," McConnahea said in a press release.

Deputies from the Allen County Sheriff's Office were dispatched at 6:11 a.m. Thursday to the Hampton Inn, 1933 Roschman Ave., in response to a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Thursday afternoon, McConnahea identified the shooting victim of Jykese Cartwright, 15, of Columbus. Cartwright had been staying with family in the Lima area during the summer school break.

On a 911 call of the incident, a male tells dispatchers the 15-year-old was shot in the chest outside the motel "but we brought him inside" to Room 318 of the hotel.

The caller in the nearly six-minute 911 call said he didn't know who shot Cartwright but said the shooting happened outside.

Upon their arrival, deputies found Cartwright on the bathroom floor with a single gunshot wound. Deputies provided aid until medical personnel arrived on the scene. Medics took over CPR and began life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, according to an initial report from law enforcement officials.