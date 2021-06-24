Two teens arrested in Kansas City, Kansas 15-year-old’s fatal shooting, police say

Two teenagers sought in the death of a Kansas City, Kansas, 15-year-old fatally shot near an elementary school earlier this month have been arrested by federal authorities, the department said Thursday.

The accused teenagers, identified only as being 16 and 17 years of age, will face criminal charges in Wyandotte County, Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said in a statement. They were arrested by U.S. Marshals based in New Mexico and Nebraska, Chartrand said.

Both were wanted in the killing of Kaden Bauswell. On June 8, police were called to the 6600 block of Cleveland Avenue around noon and officers found Bauswell on a sidewalk near Hazel Grove Elementary School with a gunshot wound.

Bauswell was taken to an area hospital and died there.

Police said the two juveniles were seen fleeing the scene of the shooting in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Bauswell’s death marked the 11th homicide of 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. There have been 15 homicides in the city so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star.

The department says the shooting investigation is ongoing. The department is asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).