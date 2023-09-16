Two teens arrested after man, juvenile injured in late-night shooting in Lexington

Lexington police have charged two teens in connection with a shooting that injured two people, including a juvenile, late Friday.

Juan Luis Esparza, 19, and Juan Pablo Esparza, 18, were both arrested at the scene of the shooting on the 1200 block of Alexandria Drive, Lexington police said in a news release. Police said the shooting happened during what they described as a disorder.

Police said they found a man and a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds when they were called to the scene at 11:26 p.m. Both were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Juan Luis Esparza is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Juan Pablo Esparza is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

Both were being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.