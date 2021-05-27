Two teens arrested in the murder of a mom and her 21-year-old son, Miami-Dade police say

A mother and her 21-year-old son were killed in February when an overnight drug deal turned deadly. Now, three months later, police say they’ve arrested two teenagers who were involved in the shooting.

Dajuan Patterson, 17 and Demetrise Patterson, 18, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the Feb. 17 fatal shooting of Diana Ceballos, 47, and her son, Alexander Garrido.

Miami-Dade police said Garrido met up with the brothers to sell them marijuana. But it was a ruse. The brothers and two other men planned to rob him, according to the arrest affidavit.

The meeting took place in the area of Northeast 13th Avenue and 118th Street, between a pair of duplexes, according to police.

Diana Ceballos, 47, and her 21-year-old son, Alexander Garrido, were killed in a shooting. on Feb. 17. A CrimeStopper reward was being offered for information that could lead to an arrest.

Garrido had just handed them the marijuana when the Pattersons and at least one of the other men, pointed their guns at him, according to an arrest affidavit. Garrido then took out his gun and fired at them. They shot back and Garrido was killed.

Detectives believe Dajuan then walked up to Garrido’s car and shot Ceballos, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. She also died from her injuries.

The brothers were arrested Wednesday at an apartment in Biscayne Park, not far from where the fatal shooting occurred. They were arrested on two counts of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Dajuan Patterson was booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center. Demetrise Patterson is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

This article will be updated.