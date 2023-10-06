Two teens arrested in recent shooting that wounded another teen

Oct. 6—Santa Fe police have arrested two teens in connection with a shooting in early September that injured another teen.

Niko Garcia, 15, and Ricardo Mendoza, 15, both of Santa Fe, were arrested Thursday by city special operations officers and Santa Fe County SWAT officers, according to a news release issued late Thursday by the police department.

Mendoza faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and Garcia faces a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said.

Both boys were booked into the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the release.

"Evidence obtained through search warrants and evidence collected from the scene enabled the detectives to identify Ricardo and Niko as being involved in the [Sept. 2] shooting," the release states.

The shooting victim, a 16-year-old boy, was treated for wounds to his face and later released, police said. Police did not identify the victim.

The shooting was one of two in the city in September that involved a teenage victim. The second incident was a shooting at Santa Fe Fashion Outlets mall later that month.