Two teens arrested after reported carjacking in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — Two teen boys were arrested following a reported robbery/carjacking in Fort Pierce that ended after a vehicle crash in Indian River County, Fort Pierce Police said Friday.

The youths — ages 13 and 15 — were apprehended in Indian River County after crashing the stolen sport utility vehicle in the area of 43rd Avenue and 16th Street, according to Larry Croom, police spokesperson, and a news release.

Fort Pierce Police about 10:18 p.m. Thursday went to a home in the 800 block of South Sixth Street, and learned a 47-year-old man arrived at his home before being “ambushed by two males wearing hoodies,” police stated.

One of the alleged assailants brandished a firearm, taking the victim’s wallet, police said. Both then left in his SUV.

Police reported the incident to surrounding agencies, and about 11:49 p.m. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the SUV. The vehicle fled and wound up crashing.

The teens, both from Fort Pierce, were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Fort Pierce where they were charged with carjacking and robbery. Additional charges are possible from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Croom said.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Carjacking suspects caught after crash in Indian River County