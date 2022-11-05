Two teens arrested in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson

Two teenagers were arrested this week in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson this summer, Washington, D.C. police announced.

The teenagers have been charged in the Aug. 28 attack with assault with intent to rob while armed, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said.

One teenager, who was 14 at the time and has since turned 15, was arrested Friday. The second teen, a 17-year-old who was 16 during the attack in Northeast D.C., was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Robinson, 23, was shot multiple times by one of the suspects during a robbery attempt and was hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

NBC Washington reported that the suspects tried to take Robinson’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, but he scuffled with them, which may have precipitated the shooting.

“The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property,” police said in a statement Friday announcing the second arrest.

The names of the two were withheld because they are juveniles. It wasn't clear if they had attorneys. A representative of the public defender's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In early October, Robinson was cleared to return to practice. On Oct. 13 he scored his first touchdown in the NFL.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com