Two teens arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in Polk County

Two teens have been arrested on first-degree murder charges in the killing of a Polk County 17-year-old, sheriff’s officials said.

A marijuana deal in a public park turned deadly on Monday evening when Taigur Taguri was “ambushed” and shot dead in his pickup truck, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Detectives found the two suspects, both 16, in a Gause Street home on Tuesday, near the scene of the crime.

A 19-year-old woman had accompanied Taguri on a ride to the park on Monday, and he told her he planned to “sell marijuana to some guys,” according to the sheriff’s office news release. The woman, seated in the truck, witnessed the murder but was uninjured.

The woman said several men approached Taguri’s truck, opened both doors to the vehicle and began shooting Taguri with multiple guns.

Police also arrested one suspect’s father on drug charges.

No other information was immediately released. Judd is holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide more details.