Two teens arrested after shooting in parking lot near Gwinnett County Applebee’s leaves one dead

Two teenagers are facing murder charges in Gwinnett County after a shootout next to an Applebees left a 21-year-old man dead.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke with police who said one of the suspects tried to get bullet holes in his car fixed.

People living nearby are stunned that a murder happened near so many businesses.

“Lack of respect, lack of guidance, lack of, again, elders in the community because they do not feel it’s inappropriate, they don’t feel like anything is wrong,” a resident told Channel 2 Action News.

Gwinnett County police arrested 19-year-old Nyzerrius Carter and 17-year-old Tristyn Mays Tuesday night.

The pair is accused of killing 21-year-old Harris Baysassie Monday in a shootout at around 10:30 p.m.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene and investigators said some of the bullets fired by the victim entered one of the suspect’s cars during the crossfire.

Detectives told Channel 2 Action News Carter dropped his car off at a body shop with bullet holes and that is what helped lead police to him.

Now a family is left mourning a murder victim and people nearby are wondering what could have led to the brazen shooting.

Carter was on probation after pleading guilty to another shooting last year.

