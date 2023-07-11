Two teens arrested in weekend police chase through Montgomery

Officers have arrested a pair of teenage boys after a Saturday afternoon police chase in Montgomery ended at Sam’s Club Warehouse, when the suspects bolted from an SUV and ran inside the business.

The suspects are a pair of 16-year-old and 15-year-old boys. Police have charged them with being illegally in possession of a firearm and second-degree receiving stolen property. They were both placed in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

About 5:40 p.m. police tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Coliseum Boulevard and Northern Boulevard, said Lt. Raymond Carson, a spokesman for the Montgomery Police Department. The vehicle would not stop, and a pursuit started, Carson said.

During the chase, there was a two-vehicle collision in the area of the Eastern Boulevard and East Shirley Lane. No one was injured in the collision, he said. The suspect vehicle continued and fled to the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard.

Police did not identify the business, but several videos posted on social media showed the chase ended at the entrance of Sam’s Club and several men got out of the car and ran into the business

Police deployed more people to the area, Carson said. After a brief foot chase, with the help of the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office, seven suspects were apprehended inside and around the local business, Carson said. The business was immediately placed on lockdown and there were no injuries to the customers or employees, he said.

Several weapons were recovered and charges are pending for all suspects, Carson said.

