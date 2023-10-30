Two teens charged as adults in shooting early June 9 at a North Broadway home

GREEN BAY - Two teens accused of firing shots into a west-side home early June 9 have been charged as adults, the Green Bay Police Department said Monday.

Myles Schinke, 17, and Vance Degeneffe, 16, have been charged with five felonies each as a party to a crime, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Police say the teens were suspected within days of the incident, but they hadn't collected significant evidence until Oct. 17. Charges were filed Oct. 25, according to court records.

Three residents were inside the North Broadway home at the time of the shooting: a 45-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man and an 11-year old girl. No one was injured in the shooting.

However, during the investigation, police learned the two teens were seeking an unidentified 17-year-old male. The 17-year-old wasn't at the home at the time of the shooting and is believed to have been the intended target.

“We are fortunate that this act of violence did not result in our community mourning the loss of a family,” said Police Chief Chris Davis.

Green Bay Police are still seeking information about the shooting. Those with information can call city police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 23-231099. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Greater Green Bay Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, www.432stop.com or the P3 Tips app.

