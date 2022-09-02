Two teens charged in arson, burglary, theft case in Farmington

Sep. 2—FARMINGTON — Two teenagers are accused of breaking into two properties Aug. 1 on Town Farm Road, stealing a firearm and setting fires in a residence.

A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old are charged with arson, burglary, theft and criminal mischief, Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release Thursday. The juveniles were not taken into custody and no further information on them will be released, she said.

Farmington police responded to a reported burglary at 432 Town Farm Road where it appeared a couple of fires had been started in the home. Damage is estimated at about $2,000.

"It was also determined that a firearm had been taken from the residence," according to the release.

A vacant property next door was also burglarized and the stolen firearm and some ammunition were found inside, Moss said.

State officials are handling the fire investigation and Farmington police are handling the burglaries, theft and criminal mischief.