Two teens charged in August shooting that left one man dead

Clarksville police have made two arrests in connection with a double shooting that left one dead in the area of 9th and Shearor streets on Aug. 20.

Two 16-year-olds are charged in the death of Emmanuel Tyson, 32. The Special Operations Unit of the Clarksville Police Department arrested one of the teens Oct. 1. The first teen was already in custody.

Officers responded to a shooting in progress at about 11 p.m. Saturday and found two men with gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were taken to Tennova Hospital, where Tyson was pronounced dead. The second shooting victim's name and condition had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

CPD does not release the names of juveniles charged with crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrea Martin at 931-648-0656 ext. 5224. You can also call the Tips line at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

