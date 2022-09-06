Two teens charged with conspiring to kill 18-year-old in Mishawaka

The Mishawaka Police Department building Monday, March 7, 2022 in downtown Mishawaka.

MISHAWAKA — An apparent romantic rivalry may have provided the motive for a Mishawaka homicide, recently filed court documents show, as officials have charged two teenagers with the death of Tychius Derrickson in June.

Derrickson, 18, was found dead in the parking lot of the Pin Oaks Manner Apartments, located north of Bethel College, on June 17 after neighbors heard the sound of gunfire and saw a man in a red and white coat running away.

Last week, prosecutors filed murder charges against two other teens — 18-year-old Nashawn Stephens and 19-year-old Kyndall Dickerson — alleging Stephens and Derrickson had sexual relationships with Dickerson but that she and Stephens conspired to kill Derrickson when he was at her apartment.

According to court documents, Dickerson was in communication with both men throughout the day on June 17 and invited Stephens over to her apartment in the Pin Oaks complex at one point that evening. Stephens left with some friends but eventually came back after staying in communication with Dickerson and arrived to find Derrickson and Dickerson "engaged in sexual behavior."

Murder charges:2 teens charged with killing St. Joseph County police officer

Stephens allegedly began "pistol whipping" Derrickson with a handgun, court documents say, before dragging him down the stairs and out out into the parking lot, where he allegedly shot Derrickson.

Police say they found bloody hand prints and other blood-related evidence leading from Dickerson's bedroom down the stairs and an autopsy found Derrickson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Stephens is charged with murder and could face between 50 and 85 years in prison if convicted with an additional firearm sentencing enhancement.

Dickerson is also charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and assisting a criminal for her role in Derrickson's death. Investigators claim that in "several consecutive instances," Dickerson would message Derrickson and then immediately contact Stephens afterward. In one of her messages to Stephens, Dickerson said she had left the key to her apartment under the mat, documents say.

Story continues

Prosecutors also allege Dickerson lied to police initially, saying she didn't recognize the man who attacked Derrickson, but then eventually told a different story over the course of interviews in subsequent days.

Both Dickerson and Stephens are being held in the St. Joseph County Jail as they await initial hearings.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Romantic rivalry led to Mishawaka murder, police allege