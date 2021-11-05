Two teens charged in Fairfield teacher's death

Nov. 4—FAIRFIELD — Two teens have been charged by authorities in Jefferson County in connection with the death of a local teacher.

Investigators say the death of Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, appears to be a homicide. She was reported missing on Tuesday and her remains were found later that day at the Chautauqua Park in Fairfield.

Two Fairfield High School students have been charged as adults the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. They are Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16. Both have been charged with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide.

Authorities named and charged the juveniles as adults, citing circumstances and their ages.

According to court filings made public Thursday afternoon, Graber was found in the park where she frequently walked in the afternoons. The filings from investigators say her body was found concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. The documents say she had suffered "inflicted trauma to the head."

Law enforcement wrote in the court documents that they received a tip about social media communications by Goodale that included details about the planning of the murder and the motive for killing Graber. The court filings did not list what that motive was.

A search warrant was executed at the residences of the two teens, and police said they located clothing items that appeared to have blood on them.

Graber, 66, had been teaching Spanish classes at the school since 2012, according to the district's website. She previously taught at the Ottumwa Community School District.

Fairfield students were dismissed from classes Thursday morning, and all classes on Friday are canceled, the district said. The school will remain open for staff and students to obtain counseling services.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mrs. Graber," Fairfield superintendent Laurie Noll said in a statement Thursday. "At this time our students' and staffs' well-being is our top priority. As a community, we will remain united in this time of tragedy."

The investigation is ongoing, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation being assisted by the Fairfield Police Department, Fairfield Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, Jefferson County Emergency Management, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Attorney's Office.

