Two teens charged with felonies after Lakota West Freshman School threat

Two teens, 14 and 15, have been charged after a threat was made at the Lakota West Freshman School Monday, according to West Chester police.

Officers responded to the school after a student called 911 and reported that another student had brought a gun into the building.

The students are charged with inducing panic after the school was placed on lockdown and police found a magazine and ammunition in possession of one of the teens, investigators said. No gun was found.

Two neighboring schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution while police searched the building and located the student.

“Lakota comprises a considerable population of our community - students and their families – andwe’re committed to their safety,” said Police Chief Joel Herzog. “The resource officers havedeveloped relationships with faculty and students which allow for a quick and targetedresponse when necessary.”

The charges faced by the teens are felonies under Ohio law. The pair were taken to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center Monday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 2 teens charged with felonies after Lakota West Freshman School threat