Two teens charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of Thomasville man

Two teenagers have been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a Thomasville man on Feb. 19.

According to law enforcement, at approximately 7:45 p.m. officers responded to 506 Culbreth Avenue in Thomasville to a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 41-year-old man, later identified as Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez, dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds. According to witnesses, Jiminez was inside the house and was hit by bullets fired from outside near the road.

After an investigation, Thomasville Police Department detective arrested a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male in connection with the shooting death and with additional drug charges.

“Our detectives have done phenomenal work on this case,” said Captain Brad Saintsing of the Thomasville Police Department. “They worked around the clock to quickly identify the people involved.”

The 16-year-old has been charged with felony first degree murder; felony conspiracy to commit first degree murder; discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a minor, and no operator’s license.

The 17-year-old was charged with felony first degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and misdemeanor discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Both juveniles are currently being held at the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Representatives with the Thomasville Police Department said a motive for the shooting is not being released at this time; however, the investigation revealed it was not a random act.

