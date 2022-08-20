Two teens charged in June shootout

Aug. 20—Two males in their teens allegedly unleashed a hail of reckless gunfire at people inside a passing vehicle on a June afternoon on Kensington Road, striking the vehicle numerous times, according to arrest warrants filed Thursday in Glynn County Magistrate Court.

Glynn County police caught up to the two alleged shooters Wednesday, arresting Treyvon Cummings and D'Andre Bennett.

Cummings, 17, and Bennett, 19, both are charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and criminal damage to property.

Both remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.

Police allege the two opened fire on a vehicle as it turned onto Kensington Drive from Altama Avenue at around 3:11 p.m. on June 13, according to the warrants.

The three men inside the vehicle were unhurt, although bullets struck the vehicle "multiple times," according to the warrants.

Police said the fact that no one was injured or killed during the melee was not for lack of trying on the part of the two defendants, according to the police report.

"D'Andre Bennett did utilize a handgun to open fire on a vehicle with the intention of causing death or serious bodily injury to the occupants of said vehicle," the warrants state.

A separate warrant alleges Cummings also opened fire on the passing vehicle with the same intentions.

Like Bennett, police allege, Cummings "did utilize a handgun to commit an assault on a passing vehicle, striking the vehicle multiple times and causing damage to the vehicle," a warrant states.

Police recovered 10 spent shell casings from the roadway where the shooting took place, the warrants state.

In January, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste announced a multi-agency effort to combat violent crimes and gunplay in the Golden Isles. The ongoing Operation Safe Glynn was launched in response to a rash of shootings in December, including a shootout at Selden Park near Brunswick that left an 18-year-old man dead.

"As chief, I will not accept unlawful behavior and will not allow violent criminals to prey on others," Battiste said at the time.