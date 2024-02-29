Two teens charged with murder in shooting death of a Garinger High School student

Police arrested two teenagers this week in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Garinger High School student Daikwan Jedarren Deese.

Deese and a 15-year-old were shot near Eastway Drive and Audrey Street on the afternoon of Jan. 16, police said. The 15-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesman said.

The teens were shot about a quarter mile from Garinger High School in east Charlotte.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at 2:38 p.m. Deese was pronounced dead at the scene, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged a 17-year-old with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious Injury, and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Thursday.

Police charged a 16-year-old with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Officers obtained secure custody orders against the teens and took them to a juvenile lockup in Cabarrus County.

Police aren’t saying if they know what prompted the shootings or if the assailants knew Deese and the 15-year-old.

In December, a 14-year-old Garinger High basketball player was fatally shot in his home, and another student died in a car crash that hospitalized three other students.

Violent crimes involving teens increased in Charlotte in 2023. What about other crimes?