Two teens charged, one with attempted murder, after man shot at in Lenexa carjacking

Two Kansas City teenagers were charged, one with attempted murder, after they allegedly tried to carjack a man at gunpoint Thursday night in Lenexa before firing multiple shots in his direction as he sped away.

Donnellya Amrine and Malachi Walton, both 18, were arrested Thursday night and face charges in Johnson County District Court. Amrine is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and criminal discharge of a firearm into a motor vehicle while Walton is charged with defacing and illegally carrying a firearm.

Police were called around 11 p.m. to the 9600 block of Rosehill Road on a report of gunshots heard in the area, said Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for Lenexa police. Investigators spoke with a man who told them he was sitting in the parking lot of a hotel when he was approached by two people who had tried to force him out of his car.

One of the suspects allegedly fired several gunshots at him. But the man was able to drive away uninjured, according to police.

Officers arrested Walton and Amrine roughly six minutes later, a booking report for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shows. Walton is being held on $250,000 bond, and Amrine’s is set at $500,000.