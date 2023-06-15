Two teens charged, one teen hospitalized after fight at Sturbridge elementary school

Two teens were charged and one teen was sent to the hospital after a fight outside of an elementary school Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Officers responding to the Burgess Elementary School around 4:32 p.m. for a fight found that a juvenile victim had been injured. Witnesses said the two perpetrators were leaving the area, but officers were able to track them down a short while later, according to Sturbridge Police.

A follow-up investigation revealed a 14-year-old female aggressor went to the school specifically looking to fight the victim. The 14-year-old located the victim and allegedly began assaulting her. During the fight, a 15-year-old boy hit one of the girls with a casted arm, causing the victim to fall and hit her head on the sidewalk, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with additional information about the fight is asked to call Sturbridge Police.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the school district for comment.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



