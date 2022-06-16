Two teens charged with robbery, one’s mother helped solve the case

Two 16-year-olds are now charged with robbing a clerk at gunpoint at a local convenience store, and one of the suspect’s mothers helped solve the case.

Police charged Kiante Clark and Isreal Moseby with felony robbery among other charges. According to court paperwork, police say on Sunday, June 5, just after 5 a.m., Kiante Clark and Isreal Moseby went into the Circle K on Brighton Road in Marshall-Shadeland wearing black ski masks and gloves. Police say one of the teens “pulled out a black pistol with an extended magazine and a green laser attachment,” pointed it at the clerk and said, “Don’t move.” Police say the two stole nearly $1,600 worth of cash, cigarettes, vape pens and cartridges.

The next day, June 6, Wilkinsburg police arrested Isreal Moseby while he was with Kiante Clark, for possessing a gun. Police noticed the weapon matched the description of the one used at the Circle K, and the teens looked like the two in the surveillance videos.

Then, a week later, a local mom called police and said, “Her son, Isreal Moseby, was out running around in this area with guns, money and ski masks.”

When police talked to her, she identified her son, Isreal Moseby, as one of the teens who took part in the armed robbery. Neighbors are praising her for protecting the community from violence and for protecting her son.

“If it was my child and I knew that’s what he did, yes,” Densie Dean tells Channel 11. “They need to start having more cameras around so they can actually monitor and see what’s going on in the city. It’s way out of control, way out of control. It’s past out of control.”