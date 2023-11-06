Two teens charged after shooting of 15-year-old in Ocean Springs park, officials say

Two teens are in custody and another teen is in critical condition following a shooting Sunday at a park in the St. Andrews community of Ocean Springs.

Barack Isaiah Robinson, 14, of Ocean Springs, is charged as an adult with aggravated assault, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Police said it was around 4 p.m. Sunday when they found a 15-year-old boy shot twice. That teen is in the hospital in critical condition.

Robinson is being held without bond in the Jackson County jail.

Sheriff John Ledbetter said Robinson allegedly fled the scene in an SUV driven by a 17-year-old, whose name is not being released. That teen was charged with accessory after the fact through youth court.

A 16-year-old passenger in the SUV was questioned and released, the sheriff said.

The case remains under investigation and more charges are possible, according to the press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.