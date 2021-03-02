Two teens charged in shooting death of 32-year-old mother

Elisha Fieldstadt
2 min read

Two teens, including a 14-year-old boy, have been charged with first-degree murder after a 32-year-old mother was shot in the head while she was sitting in her car last month in Denver.

Pamela Cabriales was on Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25 on Feb. 20 when prosecutors allege the 14-year-old shot her and 18-year-old Neshan Johnson drove the getaway car. The woman was brought to Denver Health Medical Center, where she died. NBC affiliate KUSA reported that Cabriales was the mother of a 6-year-old boy.

The teens were not caught until the next day when a police officer recognized the car from a previous incident in which a passenger in the Honda threatened McDonald's employees with a handgun and then fired three shots into the restaurant, according to a probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department.

The car was stolen and had been involved in another shooting on Feb. 18, the statement said.

During the chase, Johnson crashed the car into a pole before knocking over a fire hydrant and coming to a stop in the front yard of a home, according to police. Johnson and two teens ran from the car, which allegedly had two AR-15 rifles in the back seat.

SWAT and K-9 units found Johnson hiding in a nearby shed, surrounded by ammunition, police said. The two others were also captured, but one was released.

Johnson and the 14-year-old face multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder with extreme indifference, one count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault with extreme indifference, according to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, who did not release the name of the 14-year-old because he is a juvenile.

Johnson is also charged with one count of vehicular eluding. Authorities have not disclosed the motive in the deadly shooting.

