Two teens charged after stolen cars collide in Wheatfield

Feb. 4—Two 16-year-old girls were taken into custody following an early Saturday morning incident involving several stolen vehicles on Deborah Lane in the Town of Wheatfield.

A Niagara County Sheriff's deputy on patrol about 4 a.m. Saturday spotted two vehicles operating without headlights on Deborah Lane. As the deputy attempted to investigate, the vehicles — a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer — attempted to flee the area but crashed into each other at the intersection of Walmore and Jagow roads. Four people were seen fleeing from the vehicles.

It was determined that both vehicles had been stolen from Samantha Court minutes before the deputy arrived on the scene.

A third stolen vehicle from the City of Buffalo, a Kia Forte, was located abandoned roadside on Lancelot Drive.

After an investigation conducted by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and Road Patrol, a 16- year-old juvenile female from Tonawanda was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and false personation and remanded on an Office of Children and Family Services warrant.

A second 16-year-old juvenile female from Buffalo was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and due to raise the age legislation along with bail reform, released on an appearance ticket to her mother.

Another vehicle was stolen from Osprey Lane. It was recovered unoccupied in the City of Buffalo. Further investigation is ongoing at this time.