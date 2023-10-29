Two teens in custody after man dies in South Springfield shooting

A 33-year-man was killed Saturday night after a shooting in a south Springfield neighborhood.

Springfield Police say Jacob Gatten was shot in the street around 10 p.m. on the 2400 block of South Sheridan Boulevard near a house party. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Multiple shots were reportedly fired after an argument and the shooter was said to have fled the scene in a vehicle with multiple passengers. Several people were reportedly involved in the initial disturbance before shots were fired.

Springfield resident Tanine Punyamra, 19, and a juvenile suspect were in custody Sunday in connection to the shooting, police said. The case is being presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office and the Greene County Juvenile Office for review and a determination on filing criminal charges.

Punyamra is being held on an unlawful use of a weapon charge, according to jail records.

Anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1755 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

Gatten's death marks Springfield's 15th homicide of the year.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Man dies after Saturday shooting in South Springfield neighborhood