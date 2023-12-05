Two teens dead after collision with farm truck in Union County

Two Omaha, Nebraska, teens died and one was injured in a crash with a truck hauling a grain hopper just east of Creston in Union County late Friday.

According to a crash report by the Iowa State Patrol, driver Izabella Martinez, 17, and passenger Alex Conner Mauseth, 18, died of their injuries at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts, the state patrol said.

The third teen, Xavier Martinez, 14, also of Omaha, was not wearing a seatbelt but survived the accident and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the grain hopper, Kelly Lee Jones, 63, Creston, was uninjured, the highway patrol said.

The accident report said Jones was turning left from a stop sign onto Highway 34 from Iris Avenue when Izabella Martinez's Ford Explorer hit its trailer. The report listed no charges in connection with the crash.

As of Friday, the state patrol listed 349 traffic fatalities for 2023.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Pair of teens in SUV die in crash with farm truck near Creston