Two teens detained after 16-year-old shot in the leg during gunfight in Arden Arcade

A teenager was shot and wounded in the leg after two groups of teens fired at each other Monday afternoon in Arden Arcade.

Two teens were detained by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after a ShotSpotter report of the incident registered on the 1300 block of Gannon Drive about 12:30 p.m., according to spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi. The suspects in custody were aged between 14 and 17, he said.

One handgun was located, though Gandhi said deputies were looking for more weapons connected to the shooting.

At least 15 spent rounds were located by detectives at the scene along Gannon near Hurley Way, Gandhi said.

The 16-year-old boy who was wounded was hospitalized and was expected to survive. Gandhi said it wasn’t clear if the victim was involved in the showdown — Gandhi said the boy had been “moving away” from the skirmish when shots rang out.

Gandhi said the shooting was likely gang-related but cautioned detectives were expected to be investigating the circumstances of the shooting at the scene for several hours.