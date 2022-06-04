Two teens die after shooting in West Albany neighborhood, on Columbus' Northeast Side

Two teens died after suffering gunshot wounds about 11 p.m. Friday on the city's Northeast Side, in what Columbus police are investigating as homicides.

Officers and medics responded about 11 p.m. Friday to North Hamilton and Warner roads for a report of a shooting, according to police. There they found Mahky Andrews, 15, in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire personnel pronounced him dead at 11:14 p.m.

Police found a second victim, Layton Ridgedell, 18, lying in a parking lot in the 5600 block of Caledonia Road, where police believe the shooting happened, according to police. Officials pronounced him dead at 11:27 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shootings to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477). The deaths mark the 55th and 56th homicides of 2022 in the city.

