Two teens escape juvenile detention center, Missouri cops say. One is a murder suspect

Kaitlyn Alanis
·1 min read

Two teenagers escaped from a Missouri juvenile detention center, and one is a murder suspect, according to local media reports.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told KMOV the teens escaped the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The boys, ages 15 and 17, are still missing as of the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 17, KTVI reported.

They were able to escape while walking back from the gym, police said, when they broke a window, hopped out, jumped over a fence and ran away, according to KSDK.

Police have not identified who the boys are.

This escape comes about a month after four teenage boys got out of the center, as local media reported at the time. Those boys, ages 13 to 17, were reported missing shortly before midnight on Oct. 16, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The juvenile center “holds youths charged with law violations who ‘may pose a threat to the community or be at risk for failure to appear in court,’” the newspaper reported.

Inmate walks away from jail, gets into waiting vehicle in his escape, Ohio cops says

Inmate attacks officer, disarms him and fires gun at courthouse, Illinois sheriff says

Prisoner allowed to attend funeral escapes and is on run, Pennsylvania officials say

