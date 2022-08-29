Two teens face charges after burglary, car thefts and fatal crash

Two teenagers face an array of charges for their alleged involvement in the burglary of an upscale home in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood, the theft of two cars and a chase by police that ended in a woman’s death in western Broward County, authorities said Monday.

The juveniles, males aged 15 and 13, reportedly fled the scene of a fatal three-car crash early Sunday on West Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park, but were quickly arrested, Fort Lauderdale Police said.

Police released the name of the 15-year-old, but the South Florida Sun Sentinel is not identifying him because of his age.

The 15-year-old suspect has been charged with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding with serious injury or death, and resisting an officer without violence. The 13-year-old has been charged with unspecified misdemeanors, police said.

Harbor Beach burglary call

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to a burglary call Sunday in the 2500 block of Mercedes Drive, which is in a wealthy gated community on an island immediately north of Pier Sixty-Six and west of State Road A1A.

While residents in the home slept, two vehicles were stolen.

Police spotted one of the vehicles — a white Mercedes Benz E-350 sedan — about 5 a.m. in the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, and chased it north to the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard, where the crash occurred.

As the stolen Mercedes approached West Oakland Park Boulevard, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2017 Dodge Durango were traveling west through the intersection while the traffic light was green, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The Mercedes struck the Chevrolet “in a T-bone style collision,” the Sheriff’s Office said, and the Cruze rotated, hitting the Durango in the adjacent lane.

The two suspects in the Mercedes fled on foot but were captured. Oakland Park Fire Rescue took six people to a nearby hospital, four from the Chevrolet and two from the Dodge.

An adult female passenger in the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police withheld her name under Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018 that allows crime victims to shield their name and personal information from the public.

Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating both the burglary and car thefts. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly car wreck.