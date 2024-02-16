Two teens face gun and resisting arrest charges in mass shooting at Chiefs rally

Charges have been filed against two juveniles in the mass shooting Wednesday that killed one woman and wounded 22 others.

The two teens are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun-related and resisting arrest offenses, according to the family court division of Jackson County Circuit Court.

The Office of the Juvenile Officer acts as a prosecutor for criminal cases brought against minors. Proceedings are held in family court.

Depending on the seriousness of criminal charges filed in family court, juvenile defendants may face a mandatory certification hearing to determine whether they are tried as adults. Such offenses requiring a mandatory certification include first-degree assault and murder.

The shooting unfolded around 2 p.m. Wednesday as thousands of Chiefs fans were celebrating the team’s Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Shots on the west side of Union Station sent throngs of people running for cover.

As officials gathered more information throughout Thursday, the number of victims ticked up to 23, including a woman who died. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother of two, died at the scene. Nine children were also among the gunshot victims. All were expected to recover, a Children’s Mercy spokeswoman said.

Three teens were detained, police said Thursday morning. One person was later released.

Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves said the shooting started over a dispute. Officials did not share further details about what led to the altercation. Graves said several firearms had been recovered.

A massive crime scene at Union Station remained cordoned off Thursday as members of the community coped with what the Chiefs called a “senseless act of violence.” A vigil for Lopez-Galvan and other victims was held later that evening.

Union Station reopened Friday morning.