Two teens face trial, third has charges dropped in armed carjacking at Erie gas station

Erie police rounded up and charged three teenagers after investigating a report in late November of an attempted armed carjacking at an eastside gas station.

The carjacking failed, according to police, when the female driver refused to turn over the vehicle's keys.

Two of the teens are now facing trial after 17-year-old Khalil R. Patterson was held for court Thursday afternoon on the charges he faces and 16-year-old Lamarion T. Glover waived two criminal charges to court.

Charges were dismissed against the third suspect, 17-year-old Larell D. Sanders, before the start of Thursday's hearing. Prosecutors said Friday that they plan to refile charges against Sanders.

More:Erie teens charged after woman, threatened with gun, thwarts attempted robbery of vehicle

Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro held Patterson for court on charges including felony counts of robbery, attempted robbery, attempted robbery of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license, according to information in his online court docket sheet.

Glover waived to court a felony count of robbery of a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm by a minor, according to his online docket sheet.

Erie police charged the three teenagers as adults under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults.

Armed confrontation, owner's refusal

The attempted carjacking was reported on the evening of Nov. 26 at the Speed Check gas station at 2267 Buffalo Road.

Erie police reported after the incident that a female had gone to the station with a male to buy cigarettes, and that as the male exited the vehicle to enter the store he noticed a group of males approaching the store.

As the female sat in the vehicle, which was parked on the side of the store building, an unknown male carrying a black handgun appeared and pointed the weapon at the female while telling her to get out of the vehicle, according to Erie police. The suspect then reportedly pointed the gun at the female's side and demanded the keys.

Story continues

Police reported that the female began yelling for help as the male she was with exited the store. As the male ran toward the vehicle, another of the suspects threatened to shoot the man, investigators said.

The suspects eventually fled the area after the female refused to turn over the keys.

Erie police officers who responded to the Speed Check reviewed surveillance video from the store and obtained descriptions of the suspects, Police Chief Dan Spizarny said after the incident. Officers later spotted a group of people in the 2000 block of East 18th Street who matched the descriptions of the suspects, and the three teens were apprehended after they tried to flee, police reported.

Investigators said a gun was found in Patterson's jacket pocket, and police later learned that the gun had been reported as stolen in Clearfield County, according to Spizarny and information in Patterson's criminal complaint.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Two teens face trial, one has charges dropped in Erie carjacking try